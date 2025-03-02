NDTV Auto Awards 2025: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Facilitates Awardees, Talks About Cars

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju inaugurated the NDTV Auto Awards 2025 on February 28, 2025. The event, which aims to celebrate the best of the automotive industry, began on February 11 with the evaluation of vehicles at the Buddh International Circuit, culminating on February 28 by honouring the winners.



In his opening address, Minister Kiren Rijiju paid tribute to industry stalwarts, including the late Ratan Tata and Osamu Suzuki, acknowledging their significant contributions to India's automotive sector. He emphasized India's potential to become a hub for electric vehicles, highlighting the rapid advancements in the EV sector.



Individual accolades were also presented, with Vikram Pawah, President and CEO of BMW Group India, receiving the 'Automotive Personality of the Year' award. Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor India, was recognized as the 'Business Leader - Automotive Sector', highlighting leadership excellence within the industry.



The awards recognized achievements across various categories. The Mahindra Thar Roxx was honored as 'Car of the Year' and 'SUV of the Year', reflecting its impact in the SUV segment. The Aprilia RS 457 secured the 'Motorcycle of the Year' title, while the MG Windsor EV was named 'Electric Car of the Year', underscoring the industry's shift towards sustainable mobility.



Representing the views of the audience, the event had the Viewer's Choice Awards, where the audience had a chance to vote for their choice of vehicle. After days of voting across various platforms, the audience of NDTV Auto chose Honda Amaze for the "Viewer's Choice Car Of The Year" and Hero Xtreme 125R for the "Viewer's Choice Motorcycle Of The Year".