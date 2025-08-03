BMW F 450 GS Final Design Revealed In Patent Images

BMW took the wraps off the F 450 GS Concept at the EICMA 2024, and later the motorcycle was also on display at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. While the tourer has been spied on test numerous times, it is now that the patent images have been revealed that suggest its final design. While the overall design of the F 450 GS is identical to the concept model, there are minor design tweaks to make it more capable.

BMW F 450 GS: Design Expected

Talking about the design, the BMW F 450 GS draws most of its design inspiration from the BMW R 1300 GS. The BMW F 450 GS's patent images suggest that it gets a twin-barrel LED headlight, a sharp front beak, extended radiator shrouds, and a large windscreen, giving it an aggressive appeal. On the rear, we can see that the adventure tourer will get a split seat setup, adjustable levers, and mid-mounted foot pegs. While these elements were already showcased at the Concept model at BMGE'25, the patent images show that the production-specific BMW F 450 GS ditched the exposed subframe.

BMW F 450 GS: Features Expected

The exact feature list of the BMW F 450 GS will be revealed as the launch gets closer. It is liley to get a colored TFT panel, all-LED light setup, dual channel ABS, multiple riding modes, cruise control, traction control, and more. The BMW F 450 GS might also borrow the rotary-style jog dial from the R 1300 GS.

BMW F 450 GS: Powertrain

The BMW F 450 GS will be powered by a 450cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, mated with a 6-speed automatic gearbox, developing around 48 bhp and 45 Nm of peak power and torque.