TVS Motor Sees Best-Ever Export Month As July Sales Jump 29 Percent

TVS Motor has announced its July 2025 sales figures, registering a year-on-year growth of 29 per cent. The brand registered sales of 4,56,350 units compared to 3,54,140 units sold in July 2024. Contributing to this growth for the two-wheeler manufacturer were strong sales in domestic as well as international markets, especially with scooters.

The two-wheeler sector drove the growth, with sales increasing by 29 percent to 438,790 units compared to 339,676 units from the previous year. In the domestic market, two-wheeler sales grew by 21 percent, rising from 254,250 to 308,720 units.

Sales of electric vehicles increased by 10 percent, from 21,442 units to 23,605 units. Nevertheless, the company warned that persistent supply challenges, especially in obtaining magnets, could affect production capabilities in the near to medium term.

Motorcycle sales experienced a 25 percent rise, reaching 201,494 units versus 161,074 units in July 2024. Scooters saw an even more significant increase of 42 percent, with sales soaring from 139,995 to 198,265 units, reflecting growing consumer interest in this category.

TVS Motor achieved its highest monthly export record in July 2025, with total exports rising by 46 percent to 142,629 units from 97,589 units in the same period last year. Exports of two-wheelers alone jumped by 52 percent, increasing from 85,426 to 130,070 units, highlighting the brand's expanding international presence.

The three-wheeler category also demonstrated positive growth, with sales climbing 21 percent to 17,560 units, up from 14,464 units in July 2024.