TVS King Kargo HD EV Launched In India At Rs 3.85 Lakh

TVS Motor Company today launched the TVS King Kargo HD EV - engineered for the evolving needs of the urban and semi-urban logistics segment. The TVS King Kargo HD is purpose-built to combine cutting-edge technology, robust design, performance, and reliability. The company also showcased the TVS King Kargo HD CNG variant, which will be launched before the end of the calendar year '25.

The brand claims that the TVS King Kargo HD EV is designed to elevate safety, comfort, and connectivity for last-mile delivery operators. It introduces a host of segment-first features - LED headlamps and tail lamps for enhanced night-time visibility; a spacious cabin with fully rolling windows; stylish door trims for improved ventilation; and a dedicated Power Gear Mode that delivers superior torque under load. As India's first Bluetooth-enabled cargo three-wheeler, it comes equipped with TVS SmartXonnect, offering 26 smart features. The twin-axis rear-view mirrors enhance visibility, ensuring safer navigation through congested city streets.

TVS King Kargo HD EV

The TVS King Kargo HD EV is powered by TVS Connect Fleet, a robust web-based platform that empowers fleet operators of two and three-wheelers with complete control and visibility of their operations. With 31 advanced features, including real-time tracking, remote asset control, APIs, alerts, reports, reminders, and intelligent dashboards, the platform ensures optimal vehicle utilization and enhanced uptime. Seamlessly integrated with TVS Motor's connected vehicle ecosystem, it delivers intuitive dashboards, actionable analytics, and a mobile-responsive interface designed for dynamic, on-the-go fleet management. The TVS King Kargo HD EV boasts a top speed of 60 km/h, and the battery can be topped up in just 3 hours & 10 minutes.

It offers a ground clearance of 235 mm with the lowest loading height of 703 mm for ease of use and has a water wadding capacity of 500 mm.

In the first phase, the TVS King Kargo HD EV will be available across key markets, including Delhi, NCR (Faridabad, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad), Rajasthan, and Bengaluru for Rs. 3.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).