Yamaha FZ-Rave Vs TVS Apache RTR 160 Comparison: Price And Specs

Yamaha has rolled out the all-new FZ-Rave in India, priced at Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom). As the latest addition to the FZ lineup, this motorcycle goes head-to-head with popular contenders like the TVS Apache RTR 160. With its distinct styling and well-balanced proportions, the FZ-Rave positions itself as a compelling option for urban riders. Here's a detailed comparison between the Yamaha FZ-Rave and the TVS Apache RTR 160 to help you make an informed choice.

Yamaha FZ-Rave Vs TVS Apache RTR 160: Specs

The Yamaha FZ-Rave is powered by a 149 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, which puts out 12 hp of power at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. It works with a five-speed transmission.

Yamaha FZ-Rave

Meanwhile, the TVS Apache RTR 200 2V is powered by a 197.75cc engine, propelling a peak power and torque output of up to 15.82 hp and 12.7 Nm, respectively.

Yamaha FZ-Rave Vs TVS Apache RTR 160: Price

The Yamaha FZ-Rave has been launched in two color options, namely, Matte Titan and Metallic Black, each priced at Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

TVS Apache RTR 160

Meanwhile, the TVS Apache RTR 160 2V is priced at Rs 1.11 lakh (ex-showroom).

