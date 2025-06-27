2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 Launched With Dual-Channel ABS; Check Price

TVS Motor Company has launched the 2025 iteration of the Apache RTR 160 in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 1.34 lakh (ex-showroom). This version of the bike now gets mechanical upgrades, changes in its powertrain, and aesthetic revisions. All of these changes are aimed at improving the motorcycle's position against its rivals in the Indian market, like the Bajaj Pulsar NS160, Yamaha FZ-S, and others.

In terms of appearance, the TVS Apache RTR 160 comes with the same design, with a unique design for the headlamp. This is complemented by the sporty body consisting of sharp lines on the body with tank shrouds on either side. This merges well with the single-piece seat and sharp design for the tail section. This is complemented by Matte Black and Pearl White paint schemes with red alloy wheels.

In terms of features, the bike gets a fully digital instrument cluster, which enables connectivity features via SmartXonnect with Bluetooth and Voice Assist. It also offers turn-by-turn navigation, lean angle mode, call and SMS alert, and more. The bike also comes with three riding modes for various needs of the rider: Sport, Urban, and Rain.

The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 continues to be based on a double-cradle frame. This unit is suspended on telescopic front forks and dual-shock absorbers at the rear end. While the braking setup remains the same, there are changes in the 159 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine to make it OBD-2B compliant. It is tuned to produce 15 hp of power at 8,750 rpm and 13.85 Nm at 7,000 rpm. This power is transferred to the wheel via a five-speed transmission.