KTM 390 Adventure X To Be Replaced By 390 Adventure Plus: Report

KTM India launched the latest generation of the 390 Adventure along with the 390 Adventure X in February 2025. After a few months of being on sale, reports have surfaced claiming that the Austrian manufacturer is planning a revamp for the 390 Adventure lineup. It suggests that the 390 Adventure X will be discontinued in India to be replaced by the 390 Adventure Plus. The new variant with the "Plus" suffix in its name will add more features to the motorcycle.

The report from Bikewale suggests that KTM has already stopped accepting bookings for the 390 Adventure X across the nation. This comes before any official announcement of the introduction of the 390 Adventure Plus variant. However, the official India website of the manufacturer still has the 390 Adventure X listed on it for a price of Rs 2.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

Coming back to the KTM 390 Adventure Plus, it will come with an IMU-based electronics package, which will be borrowed from the standard 390 Adventure. The list of features will also include switchable cornering ABS, switchable cornering traction control, and cruise control. Mechanically, it will be the same as the Adventure X.

The KTM 390 Adventure Plus is unlikely to get an adjustable suspension setup. It will continue to have the same standard setup that it has now. The braking system will continue to be the same with the bike riding on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels. It will continue to have the road-biased characteristics of the outgoing bike, but it will still be capable of going off-road.

With the addition of features, the bike will get a hike in its price, and based on the report, it will be launched in a few weeks in the country.