Traveling On Leh Circuit? Check KTM India's Special Service Offerings On Route

KTM India has started its Service on Wheels (SOW) on the Leh Circuit. This is aimed at bringing peace of mind and support to the owners of the brand riding in the mountains 12,500 feet above sea level. Specifically, the moving service centre will cover the Manali-Keylong-Jispa-Sarchu route.

The KTM Service on Wheels will operate between Jispa and Sarchu, providing prompt assistance to customers in these remote areas. The brand already maintains a presence at various locations with service outlets in Bhuntar, Manali, Keylong, and Leh. Additionally, the manufacturer has a comprehensive 3S (sales, service, and spares) facility established in Leh.

The Service on Wheels program guarantees that customers can access repairs, spare parts, and support promptly when needed. Furthermore, customers can schedule preventive inspections to ensure a seamless journey along the route.

Speaking at the launch, Manik Nangia, President, Probiking, Bajaj Auto Ltd said, "The KTM spirit is all about pushing boundaries, and we are proud to support our riders with unmatched service coverage through the Leh sector. With KTM Service on Wheels, we're ensuring that adventure never has to stop due to service constraints. It's our way of delivering true peace of mind, right in the heart of India's most rugged motorcycling landscape."

Traditionally, the Leh circuit has been predominantly associated with Royal Enfield, so it is encouraging to see other brands taking steps to assist their customers on this demanding route. This development should inspire more riders to venture out with their motorcycles and discover the expansive landscapes our country has to offer.