KTM 160 Duke Vs Yamaha MT-15 Vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison: Specs And Price

KTM has launched the 160 Duke in India, available at a starting price of Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The KTM 160 Duke rivals other motorcycles like the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Yamaha MT-15. If you are considering getting a 160cc machine and skimming through the options, this might help you in an easy consideration.

KTM 160 Duke

KTM 160 Duke Vs Yamaha MT-15 Vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Powertrain

The KTM 160 Duke has a 164.2-cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, SOHC motor, which produces 19 hp at 9,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed transmission, aided by a slip and assist clutch.

Meanwhile, the Yamaha MT-15 gets a 155cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that propels a peak power and torque output of 18.4 hp and 14.1 Nm.

Yamaha MT-15

Also, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is powered by a 159.7cc, oil-cooled, SOHC engine that churns out a peak power and torque output of 17.5 hp and 14.8 Nm.

KTM 160 Duke Vs Yamaha MT-15 Vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Price

The KTM 160 Duke is available at a price tag of Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Yamaha MT-15 is available at a starting price of Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom). Also, the prices of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V start from Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Yamaha MT-15