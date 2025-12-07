KTM Tests New 850cc MotoGP Engine Ahead Of 2027 Season

KTM is the first MotoGP manufacturer to run its 2027 engine on track, with Pol Espargaro posting footage from a private Jerez test on social media. The private test captures KTM's prototype in action, thundering down the start-finish straight with unmistakable intensity.

Also, KTM was the first MotoGP manufacturer to unveil its new 850cc engine in October, later debuting it on track at Jerez. Teams had earlier been barred from testing the units to reduce costs, but the restriction was lifted on November 17, paving the way for development as preparations intensify for the 2027 season.

KTM test rider Pol Espargaro shared an Instagram video on Thursday, revealing the prototype on test, fitted with the new 850cc engine and Pirelli tyres at Jerez. Captioning the clip, he announced, "Hear that? The engine just fired up. Our 850cc is alive, and it's ready to race 2027."

The post quickly drew responses from KTM Racing and Tech3 rider Maverick Vinales, lending further weight to the significance of the test and confirming the brand's progress toward MotoGP's next era.

While details remain scarce about KTM's private test, including the number of laps completed or additional components evaluated, one clear takeaway from the video is the sound of the prototype.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson X440 Denim Discontinued; S And Vivid Variants Get Price Cuts

Despite the downsizing from 1,000cc to 850cc, the bike's exhaust note remains just as engaging, reassuring fans of its performance character. KTM has yet to confirm when further trials will take place, though it is expected that the Mattighofen-based manufacturer will continue development soon.

The footage also helps silence speculation about KTM's possible exit from MotoGP, a rumour that had surfaced amid financial challenges. Instead, the test underlines the brand's commitment to the championship and its readiness for the upcoming regulatory shift.

KTM's decision to run its new 850cc engine is directly tied to MotoGP's sweeping technical overhaul planned for the 2027 season. Regulations have remained largely unchanged since the adoption of a common ECU in 2016, while the last major capacity shift came in 2012 when the series returned to 1000cc units from 800cc motors. The new rules will introduce reduced aerodynamics, ban ride-height devices, and mandate a switch to Pirelli tyres. All manufacturers are working on bikes to meet these requirements, but until now, none have tested an 850cc engine on track. KTM has broken that ground, debuting its downsized power unit in Spain, positioning itself at the forefront of development for MotoGP's next era.