Harley-Davidson X440 Denim Discontinued; S And Vivid Variants Get Price Cuts

Harley-Davidson has launched the X440T in India at Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom), marking its second-smallest motorcycle for the Indian market. Built on the same platform as the X440, the new model features subtle design updates that distinguish it from its sibling. The launch coincides with Harley-Davidson's refreshed cruiser lineup in the country, further expanding its portfolio for Indian riders.

Harley-Davidson has also revised its X440 lineup by discontinuing the base Denim trim and reducing prices for the remaining variants. The portfolio now consists of just two options: Vivid and S. The Vivid variant has become more affordable, with a Rs 20,000 reduction, bringing its price to Rs 2,34,500 (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the premium S trim has seen a larger cut of Rs 24,600, lowering its cost to Rs 2,54,900.

The Harley-Davidson X440 is powered by a 440cc single-cylinder engine producing 27bhp at 6,000rpm and 38 Nm at 4,000rpm. Paired with a six-speed gearbox and slip-assist clutch, the long-stroke motor delivers smooth, torquey performance, making it versatile for both city commutes and highway rides while maintaining Harley-Davidson's signature character. The motorcycle features 18-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels, supported by upside-down front forks and twin rear shock absorbers for balanced handling.

Harley Davidson X440 Vivid

The Harley-Davidson X440 Vivid features multi-spoke alloy wheels, unlike the discontinued Denim's spoke wheels with tube-type tyres. Offered in Metallic Thick Red and Metallic Dark Silver, Mustard, and Goldfish Silver. It gets the auto LED headlamp, TFT display, KYB suspension, and other equipment, ensuring a premium yet familiar package for riders.

Harley Davidson X440 S

With the Denim base trim discontinued, the Harley-Davidson X440 lineup now positions the Vivid and S as the only variants, with Vivid no longer serving as the mid-spec option. The S stands out as the high-end version, offering more technology and premium touches. It features a distinctive 3D fuel-tank emblem absent in rivals, diamond-cut alloy multi-spoke wheels, and a 3.5-inch TFT display with the Connect 2.0 suite, enabling smartphone pairing, navigation, and music control. The S also sports Matte Black and Baja Orange paint options.