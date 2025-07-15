BMW S 1000 RR Achieves 1000 Units Sales Milestone In India

BMW Motorrad has achieved a significant milestone of selling 1,000 units of its most successful performance sports bike, the BMW S 1000 RR, in India. The BMW S 1000 RR has been a favorite amongst speed enthusiasts ever since its launch in the country.

The new BMW S 1000 RR was launched in India at the Auto Expo 2025 at an ex-showroom price of Rs 20.75 lakh. It has a 999cc engine that generates 210 hp at 13,750 rpm to ensure powerful propulsion. The maximum engine speed is 14,600 rpm. The airbox, as on the M RR, features variable intake funnels that optimise charge change and power generation, especially at high engine speeds.

Also Read: Honda CB1000F SE Teased Ahead Of August Debut; Here's What To Expect

Talking about the highlights, the BMW S 1000 RR claims to have an extremely compact layout and super-sporty appeal that creates perfect harmony for the road and racetrack. The high windscreen, side winglets and partitioning of the lower triple clamp further optimise aerodynamics and help in maintaining the top speed. Another key point in optimizing aerodynamics is the area around the front wheel. The new RR features brake cooling ducts - known as Brake Ducts - in this area. The new M short-stroke throttle ensures relaxed throttle control and perfect handling without the need to reposition the hand or twist the wrist.

BMW S 1000 RR celebrates 1000 unit sales in India

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, "The BMW S 1000 RR is more than a superbike, it is a symbol of precision engineering and absolute performance. Crossing the 1,000 unit milestone in India underscores the S 1000 RR's immense popularity, whether on the road or track, where its exceptional performance delivers unparalleled power, agility, and adrenaline-pumping thrills. We are proud to see it become the preferred choice for motorcycling enthusiasts who demand nothing but the best."

Mr. Varun Yadav from Delhi now holds the distinction of becoming the 1,000th BMW S 1000 RR owner in India. The motorcycle was handed over to Mr. Yadav by Mr. Shardenduu Chaturvedi, Director - BMW Motorrad India, and Mr. Manish Gupta, Dealer Principal, Lutyens Motorrad, at an exclusive ceremony. The glittering ceremony was made special with the participation of friends, family, and the passionate BMW Motorrad India riding community.