Hero Vida VX2 New Details Surface Ahead Of Launch

Vida, the electric vehicle manufacturing arm of Hero MotoCorp, is preparing to launch its new affordable VX2 electric scooter in India on July 1. Before the event, the brand had been teasing the vehicle, revealing its details bit by bit. Until now, we know that the electric scooter will miss out on the front disc brake and will come with drum brakes. Furthermore, there will be design similarities with the V2 range. Now, we have more details of the EV.

Starting with appearance, the Vida VX2 electric scooter will have a smooth body design. With a rather minimalistic appearance, this will be complemented by paint scheme options like White, Red, Blue, Yellow, Orange, Black, and Grey. These monotone options are different from the dual-tone options offered with the V2 electric scooters.

Apart from that, the electric scooter is likely to get two variants, which will be called Go and Plus. These will have different battery capacities and ranges. The smaller battery pack version is likely to have a 2.2 kWh unit, while the larger one will be a 3.4 kWh battery pack. They might also have a removable battery pack consisting of two swappable batteries. These are speculated to offer a range of around 100 km on a single charge.

The unit of Vida VX2 was spotted with a TFT display that appeared smaller than those found in the V2 series, potentially suggesting a downgrade. Additionally, this model featured a keyhole, highlighting its focus on being cost-effective.

Once launched, the Vida VX2 is expected to be priced around Rs 1 lakh. It will make the electric scooter a perfect rival for models like Bajaj Chetak, Ola S1 Air, and TVS iQube in the Indian market.