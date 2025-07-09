Hero Vida VX2 Becomes More Affordable With Introductory Offer; Check Price

Hero MotoCorp's electric two-wheeler manufacturing arm, Vida, recently launched the VX2 electric scooter. It was introduced as the most affordable model of the brand to date at a starting price of Rs 59,490 (ex-showroom). Even then, the brand has now reduced the prices of the vehicle under a limited-time introductory offer, bringing down the price to Rs 44,990 (ex-showroom). It is to be noted that this price is for the consumers who opt to buy the EV with BaaS (Battery as a Service).

As mentioned earlier, the Vida VX2 Go variant was priced at Rs 59,490 (with BaaS) at the time of launch. Meanwhile, without BaaS it came at Rs 99,490, while the VX2 Plus was available for Rs 64,990 (with BaaS) and Rs 1.10 lakh (without it). Now, due to a limited-time introductory pricing offer, the VX2 Go is offered at an even lower rate of Rs 44,990 (with BaaS) and Rs 84,990 (without it), while the VX2 Plus is priced at Rs 57,990 (with BaaS) and Rs 99,990 (without it).

Hero Vida VX2

The Hero Vida VX2 comes with two battery pack options: a 2.2 kWh and a 3.4 kWh variant. The Vida VX2 Go features the smaller battery pack, which claims to provide a range of up to 92 km. On the other hand, the Vida VX2 Plus is equipped with a 3.4 kWh power unit that can achieve a range of up to 142 km on a single charge.

The Hero Vida VX2 is now the sole scooter in its category to offer features like remote immobilization and cloud connectivity for enhanced security. The Vida VX2 Plus includes a 4.3-inch TFT display, while the Vida VX2 Go has a 4.3-inch LCD unit. Additionally, the manufacturer asserts that it features seamless smartphone integration for real-time ride statistics, telemetry, and firmware Over-The-Air (FOTA) updates. Beyond these features, the Vida VX2 also provides a fast charging capability that can recharge the battery to 80 percent in just 60 minutes.