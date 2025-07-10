Advertisement

Global-Spec KTM 390 Enduro R Launched In India At Rs 3.54 Lakh

The Global-spec model of the KTM 390 Enduro R gets an upgraded suspension compared to India-spec version.

Global-spec KTM 390 Enduro R

KTM India launched the 390 Enduro R in the Indian market in April 2025. At the time, the Austrian brand had to face a lot of criticism from consumers because the bike was a slightly toned-down version of the international-spec model. Considering the feedback, the brand announced that it will launch the international-spec model in the country. Keeping their word, the manufacturer has launched the international-spec KTM 390 Enduro R at a starting price of Rs 3.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

Meanwhile, the previously launched version of the Enduro R is still listed on the official website at a starting price of Rs 3.38 lakh (ex-showroom). This is a difference of around Rs 16,000 between the two iterations of the bike. It is to be noted that this is the only dual-sport bike of the brand on sale in India in its category. Hence, it holds a special position in its lineup. So much so that the brand calls the international-spec model "OG off-road Icon" in its release.

The global version of the KTM 390 Enduro R features 230 mm of suspension travel in both the front and rear, a ground clearance of 272 mm, and a seat height of 890 mm. In contrast, the India-specific model offers 200 mm of travel in the front and 205 mm in the rear, with a ground clearance of 253 mm and a seat height of 860 mm. Additionally, the international-spec model comes with Metzeler Karoo tyres, while the India-spec version gets Mitas Enduro Trail tyres.

Previously, KTM provided an explanation for opting for shorter suspension travel and a reduced seat height. The company indicated that various markets have distinct requirements, noting that the average European tends to be taller and larger than the average Indian. In this context, a motorcycle featuring a seat height of 890 mm would likely appeal to very few buyers.

To enhance accessibility, the seat height needed to be lowered, which consequently resulted in a decrease in both suspension travel and ground clearance. Therefore, to make the KTM 390 Enduro 'R' more reachable for a larger number of Indians, the brand chose to maintain a lower seat height, which then necessitated limiting the suspension travel.

