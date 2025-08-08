KTM RC 160 To Launch Alongside 160 Duke In India: Report

KTM India recently teased a new motorcycle, which is expected to be the 160 Duke. Now, Ackodrive's report suggests that the automaker will also launch the RC 160 alongside the naked sport in the Indian market in August 2025. It is to be noted that earlier, the bike was expected to launch in 2026. However, the brand seems to have changed its plan to introduce the bike with a supersport design early.

While the Indian market already has the KTM RC 200 and the RC 390, the Austrian brand has no representative in the lower segment. It is ruled by the Yamaha R15 V4, which will be a rival to the RC 160 upon its launch. Furthermore, the bike is expected to have a similar styling to its relatively older and bigger siblings, which have been on sale for quite some time now. With a full fairing, the bike is expected to have the typical RC characteristics.

The previous entry-level model in the RC series prior to the RC 160 was the RC 125, which was phased out due to poor sales. The motorcycle's pricing likely played a significant role in this decision. Therefore, the brand must make the right choices this time to ensure that the new model attracts buyers. It is also going to be the most affordable model of the RC range in the Indian market.

The specifics of the KTM RC 160 are not yet available. However, we expect it to have a 160 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. This engine is expected to produce around 20 hp. If this remains the case, this unit will be shared with the 160 Duke. Additionally, the components will likely be sourced from the RC 200 to preserve the distinct KTM characteristics. The rest of the details will be confirmed upon launch.