2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition Launched With New Livery

TVS Motor Company is a celebrated name in the Indian two-wheeler motorsport world. The brand has always introduced its developments and findings of the race track to road motorcycles. We saw it with the TVS Apache RR 310 BTO and other models. This time around, the brand has launched the 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,28,720. This new edition takes inspiration from the company's race bikes and embodies the ethos of circuit racing to make it an enthusiast-happy purchase, but there's a catch.

Visually, the Race Edition has its distinctions from the regular variant of the Apache RTR 160. It wears an exclusive Matte Black colour scheme, along with carbon fibre race-inspired graphics with the Racing Edition logo and striking red alloy wheels. The changes on the TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition come to an end here.

Apart from the new livery, it is the same motorcycle underneath. Since it is based on the top-spec trim of the motorcycle, the feature list is long and promising. It comes fitted with a digital LCD cluster that supports TVS SmartXonnect, LED headlamps and tail lamps, GTT mode, and three riding modes (Rain, Sport, and Urban).

Mechanicals too remain the same on the TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition. It uses a 160 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that puts out a peak power output of 16.04 Hp and 13.85 Nm of max torque. Channelling these numbers to the rear wheel is a 5-speed gearbox unit. The Apache rides on 17-inch rims, shod with tubeless tyres.