2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 Launched: Top 5 Changes Over Older Version

TVS Motor India has launched the updated version of the TVS Apache RTR 310 in India. It features the same power unit as on the previous models. It gets a 312.12 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine producing 35 hp of power at 9,700 rpm and 28.7 Nm of peak torque at 6,650 rpm. It is paired to a six-speed transmission, which now comes with a bi-directional quickshifter. However, it does get a host of changes to the profile and features.

Design

The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 retains the design from its previous iteration. However, there are some changes. For instance, the brand has added a transparent clutch cover very similar to the one found on the RR 310.

Features

The Apache RTR 310 in its latest avatar gets a new 5-inch second-gen TFT instrument cluster, sequential turn indicators, drag-torque control, keyless ride, launch control, and cornering torque control. There are also some segment-first features like cruise control and 5 ride modes.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 310

Colors

The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 has undergone some changes in the color scheme, with a total of four colour options available in the market, including Fiery Red, Fury Yellow, Arsenal Black, and Sepang Blue.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Rescues Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe After Overtaking Goes Hilariously Wrong: Video

Dynamic Kit & Dynamic Kit Pro

The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 now gets a Dynamic Kit and Dynamic Kit Pro, available as options. With the Dynamic Kit, the owners can get TPMS, preload-adjustable front forks, and a mono shock with various levels of damping adjustment as well. Meanwhile, the Dynamic Kit Pro feature list includes keyless ride control, launch control, cornering traction control, cornering ABS control, wheelie control, slope-dependent control, cornering cruise control, rear lift-off control, and cornering drag-torque control.

Price

TVS Motor has updated the Apache RTR 310 in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. Meanwhile, the top variant of the bike will be sold at Rs 2.57 lakh (ex-showroom).