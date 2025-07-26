New TVS Ntorq 125 Captain America Edition Launched In India At Rs 98,117

TVS Motor has expanded the line of Super Squad Edition models with the launch of the Ntorq 125, featuring design inspired by Marvel's Captain America. This iteration of the two-wheeler has been launched at a starting price of Rs 98,117 (ex-showroom). It is worth noting that the Super Squad Edition two-wheelers of the brand feature designs inspired by Marvel superheroes. In the series, this is the second version with a Captain America inspired design.

Diving into details, the TVS Ntorq 125 Super Squad Edition features a design completely different compared to the older version introduced back in 2020. In this iteration, the scooter gets camo-style graphics with design cues inspired by the superhero. With this special treatment, the brand aims to attract young consumers. There are other versions available in the market as well, which feature Thor, Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Iron Man.

Also Read: New Hero Glamour 125 Spied With New Cluster, Cruise Control

In terms of mechanics, the TVS Ntorq 125 Super Squad remains the same as the standard model. It seeks power from a 124.8 cc, air-cooled engine that delivers 9.5 hp of power and 10.5 Nm of peak torque. The sporty-looking scooter also features such as Bluetooth connectivity, a fully digital display, SmartXonnect, and more.

The TVS Ntorq is available in a variety of versions. With a price of Rs 98,117, the Ntorq 125 Super Squad Edition is positioned between the Race Edition and the Race XP variant. With all of this, the scooter competes against models like Yamaha RayZR 125, Aprilia SR 125, Hero Xoom 125, Honda Dio 125, and others.