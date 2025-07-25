New Hero Glamour 125 Spied With New Cluster, Cruise Control

Hero MotoCorp seems to be working on taking the next step to improve the commuter motorcycle segment by bringing in some unforeseen features in the segment. To begin with, a test mule of Glamour 125 has been spotted with a digital instrument cluster. While that seems like something that we have seen on multiple motorcycles in the segment, the brand also seems to be testing cruise control, which is offered on bikes of a higher segment.

Although the test mule spotted is well-covered in camouflage, it is speculated to be the Hero Glamour 125. However, the information is not officially confirmed yet. Based on the pictures, the bike is going to carry forward the conventional design seen in the segment with a slim body and a single-piece seat. Along with this, it seems to have commuter-style foot pegs, a saree guard, and a functional grab rail.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi Takes A Look At Norton Motorcycles After India-UK FTA Deal

The list of upgrades includes LED turn indicators, a fully digital colour LCD instrument cluster, a new switchgear, and a cruise control system. It is worth mentioning that cruise control is a feature better suited to motorcycles higher in hierarchy, like the Mavrick 440, Xpulse 210, or the Xtreme 250R. However, the brand seems to be breaking conventional norms to bring such features to the lower segment.

Image Source- Rushlane

While the details of the mechanics are not known, we can say that the Hero Glamour 125, even in this avatar, will have a conventional setup. The claim is further supported by the fact that the bike has telescopic front forks. Similarly, the rear end is expected to have dual-shock absorbers. Meanwhile, the powertrain duties will be taken care of by a 124.7 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine kicking out 10 hp of power and 10 Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Once launched in the Indian market, the Hero Glamour 125 will find competition in the form of the TVS Raider 125 and others in the same segment.