PM Narendra Modi Takes A Look At Norton Motorcycles After India-UK FTA Deal

India and the United Kingdom have signed a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK counterpart Keir Starmer. After formalising the trade agreement, PM Modi, along with his counterpart, went ahead to visit the Norton Motorcycles showcase, assessing the motorcycles of the brand. The event took place in the presence of dignitaries from both countries and the TVS Motor Company, MD, Sudarshan Venu.

The pictures of the event with PM Narendra Modi and the British PM Keir Starmer posing with the motorcycles were shared on social media. In some of the pictures, PM can be seen interacting with the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer's CEO Sudarshan Venu, while other dignitaries can also be spotted in the other pictures.

Norton Motorcycles is a British brand acquired by TVS Motor Company back in 2020. Now, the Indian manufacturer is preparing to launch Norton motorcycles in India by the end of 2025. While preparing for the launch, the brand has even started testing some of its upcoming models. Latest spy shots surfaced on the internet show TVS MD Sudarshan Venu testing one of the Norton bikes.

Chances are Norton motorcycles will be brought to India as a CBU and will likely benefit from the recent trade agreement between the two countries. Talking of bikes, the machines in the pictures with both the Prime Ministers are the Norton V4 CR, which is a cafe racer, and the V4 SV, which is a supersport. The one in the pictures seems to have a special carbon fiber bodywork and chrome highlights.

Both of these are liter-class bikes housing a 1200 cc V4 engine. The 1200 cc four-cylinder unit used in the motorcycles is tuned to produce 185 hp of power at 12,500 rpm and 125 Nm of peak torque at around 9,000 rpm.