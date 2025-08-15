At 103 Minutes, PM Modi Delivers His Longest Independence Day Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday delivered his longest Independence Day speech to date, as he addressed the nation for a remarkable 103 minutes (1 hour 43 minutes) from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

The Prime Minister began his speech at 7.34am and concluded it at 9.17am.

His public address surpassed his previous record of 98 minutes (1 hour 38 minutes) last year.

He first broke the record in 2015 with an 88-minute (1 hour 28 minutes) speech in 2015. In 1947, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru delivered a speech of (1 hour 12 minutes) 72 minutes.

He spoke for 65 minutes (1 hour 5 minutes) during his first speech from the Red Fort in 2014, and 96 minutes in 2016.

Mr Modi's shortest speech was in 2017 when he spoke for around 56 minutes. In his radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' that year, he said he had received letters from people complaining that his Independence Day speeches were "a little too long" and promised to make a shorter speech.

Nehru and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi are also known for their shortest speeches - spanning only 14 minutes. This was followed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Singh, Mr Modi's predecessor, delivered 10 speeches over his long tenure at the helm and stuck to the 50-minute mark in his Independence Day speeches.

While he delivered speeches that lasted 50 minutes only on two occasions - in 2005 and 2006 - during the remaining eight years, his speech ranged from 32 minutes to 45 minutes.

Vajpayee spoke for 30-35 minutes in his Independence Day speeches. In August 2002, he delivered a speech that lasted 25 minutes, while in 2003, he gave a 30-minute address from the historic 17th century Mughal monument.