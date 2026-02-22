"Why Are You Protecting The Congress?" PM Modi Asks Media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched his sharpest attack yet on the Congress over the protests by the Youth Congress during the recently concluded AI Impact Summit and the resulting deadlock in Parliament.

Speaking at an event in Meerut, PM Modi criticised the Congress's political culture and questioned its methods.

Referring to the semi-nude protest by Youth Congress workers outside the prestigious AI Summit in Delhi, the Prime Minister called it "the nakedness of democracy". While India was showcasing its technological prowess to the world, "unruly" Congress leaders tried to tarnish the country's image, he said.

The most significant aspect of this incident was that other key components of the opposition alliance, he said, asserting that the other opposition parties had completely distanced themselves from this demonstration.

"I am pleased that after the shameful incident in Delhi, other Opposition allies have shown the courage to openly criticise the Congress. Parties like the TMC, DMK, BSP, and Farooq Abdullah's party had no role in this. I publicly thank these allies for standing with the truth," he said.

He also said the media should name the Congress instead of lumping it with the Opposition. "The Congress commits a sin, Congress is criticized, but the media doesn't use the word Congress, only the word opposition. Why? Why are you protecting the Congress?" he said.

"By doing this, you neither save the Congress, nor force the Congress to improve," he added.

Pointing to the protest in Delhi, he said, "This is not the opposition's fault... Only crazy leaders, the unruly leaders of the Congress, are hell-bent on destroying the country... By using the word 'Opposition', you make even innocent parties guilty. Please use the word 'Congress', not 'Opposition'."

Parliament and Women MPs

Speaking on the ongoing uproar in Parliament, Modi said the Congress is not only unable to perform by itself, and is also not giving its allies a chance to speak.

Taking aim at the Congress leadership, he said to occupy the Prime Minister's chair, one has to win the hearts of the people.

For the women MPs, he had a question: "What is your compulsion to capture the seat by putting women MPs forward? Have you become so hollow that you have to use mothers and sisters as shields?"

Congress A 'Burden'

The Prime Minister concluded by saying that Congress has now become a burden not only for the country but also for its allies.

Alliance partners have now understood that "Congress commits sins and they have to suffer. This is the reason why now voices of rebellion against Congress have started rising even in the Opposition camp," he said.