2025 Hero Glamour Teased, Could Get Cruise Control

Hero MotoCorp is revving up to diversify its 125cc segment in the Indian market. The brand has recently shared a teaser of its upcoming motorcycle, and the caption reads- "India's Most Futuristic 125cc." Recent spy shots of the 2025 Hero Glamour suggest that the motorcycle will get a cruise control system. Currently, the Indian two-wheeler maker has four 125cc bikes in its portfolio, namely the Super Splendor, Glamour, and Xtreme 125R.

2025 Hero Glamour: Powertrain Expected

The 2025 Hero Glamour is likely to carry forward the same engine as seen on the current model. It is expected to get a 124.7 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine kicking out 10 hp of power and 10 Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

2025 Hero Glamour: Features

Talking about the features, the recently spotted test mule was seen with a cruise control, highlighting that the 125cc will get this feature. With this, the 2025 Hero Glamour will be the first 125cc motorcycle to get cruise control in the Indian market. Also, the spy shots claim that it will get LED turn indicators, a fully digital colour LCD instrument cluster, new switchgear, and more.

2025 Hero Glamour Cruise Control

Photo Credit: rushlane

2025 Hero Glamour: Design And Underpinning

The 2025 Hero Glamour is likely to retain its conventional design statement with a slim body and a single-piece seat, commuted-style footpegs, and more. While the details of the mechanics are not known, we can say that the Hero Glamour 125, even in this avatar, will have a conventional setup. The claim is further supported by the fact that the bike has telescopic front forks. Similarly, the rear end is expected to have dual-shock absorbers.