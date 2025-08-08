VLF Mobster Scooter To Launch In India On September 25

Motohaus has officially confirmed the launch date of the VLF Mobster scooter in the Indian market. The sporty scooter will be the second offering of the brand in the country after the Tennis electric scooter and will launch on September 25. When launched, it will be the first ICE scooter of the brand in India. It is to be noted that the Italian brand has a strategic partnership with KAW Veloce Motors (KVM) for its locally assembly operations in Kolhapur.

The VLF Mobster is set to flaunt a bold design. It features a muscular silhouette with a twin-headlamp arrangement on the front panel, making it distinct from other scooters in the Indian market. In addition, the scooter's single-piece seat is enhanced by a uniquely designed side panel that contributes to its powerful appearance. This aspect will be one of the main factors distinguishing the scooter from its competitors. All of this is paired with a wide handlebar that resembles those found on street bikes.

Also Read: KTM RC 160 To Launch Alongside 160 Duke In India: Report

Beyond its design, the scooter comes equipped with several components that position it as a premium option in the market. It features a disc brake system, telescopic front forks, rear dual shock absorbers, and 12-inch alloy wheels shod with a 120-section tyre in front and a 130-section tyre at the rear.

Regarding features, this sporty scooter boasts a 5-inch fully digital color TFT display that supports mobile screen mirroring, includes a USB charging port, has switchable dual-channel ABS, and provides a live dashcam functionality, which could be beneficial for navigating Indian roads.

Motohaus has not yet disclosed whether this scooter will have a 125cc engine or a 180cc engine. The 125cc variant produces 12 bhp and 11.7 Nm of torque, whereas the 180cc version generates 18 bhp and 15.7 Nm. Potential buyers can look forward to color options such as Grey, White, Red, and Yellow.