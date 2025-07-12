VLF Mobster Scooter India Launch Confirmed; Here's What We Know

Motohaus India has officially confirmed that the VLF Mobster scooter will be launched in the Indian market. This comes as part of the expansion plan of the brand after the launch of the VLF Tennis electric scooter in the country. With this move, Mobster will become the first ICE scooter of the brand in India. It is to be noted that the Italian brand has a strategic partnership with KAW Veloce Motors (KVM) for its locally assembly operations in Kolhapur.

The VLF Mobster will bring an aggressive design to the table. It offers a muscular design with a twin-headlamp setup on the front apron, unlike any other scooter in the Indian market. Furthermore, the single-piece seat of the scooter is complemented by a unique design for the side panel, adding to the muscular look. It will be one of the key features separating the scooter from its rivals. All of this is complemented by a street bike-style wide handlebar.

Apart from the design, the scooter also gets multiple components that place it as a premium offering in the market. It comes equipped with disc brake setup, telescopic front forks, rear dual shock absorbers, 12-inch alloy wheels covered in 120-section tyre at the front and 130-section tyre at the rear.

Coming to the features, this sporty scooter has a 5-inch fully digital colour TFT display that allows for mobile screen mirroring, includes a USB charging port, has switchable dual-channel ABS, and offers a live dashcam feature, which should be useful for navigating Indian roads.

Motohaus has yet to confirm whether this scooter will be powered by a 125cc engine or a 180cc engine. The 125cc engine provides 12 bhp and 11.7 Nm of torque, while the 180cc engine delivers 18 bhp and 15.7 Nm. Buyers can expect colour choices to include Grey, White, Red, and Yellow.