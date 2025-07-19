TVS Ntorq125 Supersquad Edition Teased Ahead Of Launch

TVS Motor is preparing to launch a new range of Ntorq 125 supersquad series of scooters in the Indian market. This series continues to carry forward the brand's style of paying tribute to Marvel superheroes. Previously, the brand had launched models with liveries related to Black Panther, Captain America, Thor, Spider-Man, and other heroes of the franchise. With the new series, the brand might cover more new heroes.

The Ntorq is offered in five different variants: Disc, Race Edition, Super Squad Edition, Race XP, and XT, with prices varying from Rs 87,542 to Rs 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). While the Race XP is equipped with a slightly more powerful 125 cc engine that produces 10.2 hp and 10.8 Nm, the other variants get outputs of 9.4 hp and 10.5 Nm. The former variant can reach a maximum speed of 98 kmph.

On the other hand, the top-of-the-line XT variant features a TFT display that includes additional capabilities compared to the LCD dashboard found in the other variants. The distinctions among the Disc, Race Edition, and Super Squad Edition are solely aesthetic.

TVS launched the Ntorq at the beginning of 2018. Since then, the company has periodically introduced new variants to maintain the model's appeal and boost sales. While the Jupiter continues to be TVS' top-selling scooter, the Ntorq 125 has accounted for 23 percent of TVS' scooter sales since its introduction.

Although Jupiter, which reached 7 million sales earlier this year, remains the primary contributor to TVS' scooter sales with a 62 percent share since its debut in September 2013, the Ntorq ranks second with a 23 percent share since its release.