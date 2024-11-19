TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Gets Launched With USD Forks, New Paint Scheme

The TVS Motor Company, one of the largest two- and three-wheeler manufacturers has added a slew of updates to one of its best-selling motorcycles - TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. The motorcycle now comes with golden-finished USD forks, new graphics, and a lot more. It is priced at Rs 500 more than the top-tier variant of the motorcycle, taking the ex-showroom price to Rs 1.40 lakh.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V - Specs

The major addition in terms of mechanicals is new golden upside-down forks for better handling, as they reduce the unsprung mass. Along with the new 37mm USDs, it also gets 3 riding modes - Sport, Urban, and Rain. The powerplant remains the 159.7cc, oil-cooled, fuel-injected, 4-valve engine that generates 17.55 Hp at 9,250 rpm and 14.73 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm/

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V - Features

The latest updates on the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V bring more tech to the table - TVS SmartXonnect TM, turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts, Glide Through Technology, and adjustable brake and clutch levers.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V - Design

Designed to look fresher, the updated TVS Apache RTR 160 4V continues with the same body panels but new graphics and paint schemes. The list includes - Granite Grey, Matte Black, and Pearl White. These dynamic colours are complemented by sporty, race-inspired graphics, golden-finish USD forks, and red alloy wheels.

Commenting on the launch, Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company said, "We are proud to lead the way in engineering and innovation in motorcycles. With that commitment, we are excited to announce the upgrade of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V with cutting-edge features and advanced technology. Built on a rich racing legacy, the TVS Apache Series proudly serves over 5.5 million enthusiasts, making it one of the fastest-growing premium motorcycle brands globally. We are committed to meeting the evolving needs of our customers by integrating performance, technology, and style. By constantly evolving in our set of offerings, we have set new benchmarks for performance motorcycles in India."