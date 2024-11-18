Royal Enfield Bear 650 Rivaling BSA B65 Scrambler Unveiled

THere is no concrete launch timeline for the BSA B65

BSA Motorcycles has unveiled the B65. Sharing its underpinnings with the Gold Star 650, B65 is a scrambler showcased at the Birmingham Motorcycle Live Show. While the motorcycle uses lots of components of the Gold Star 650, it gets a completely different persona. Furthermore, powering the bike is the same 652 cc single-cylinder used by the brand on the Gold Star 650. Presently, the manufacturer has started accepting bookings for the bike in the UK. However, the bike will be launched in 2025 in other parts of the globe.

Talking about the design, the BSA B65 boasts a similar neo-retro design language as used by the brand on the Gold Star. The design elements take a different turn with a more rugged appearance. Specifically, the bike gets a new round headlamp, seemingly smaller than the one on the Gold Star. Highlighting the off-road capabilities of the bike, the brand has given it a high beak with a rather simple design for the fuel tank that merges with the single-piece seat. Embracing the scrambler style the bike gets a long tail with round taillights and indicators.

Based on the same frame as the Gold Star 650, the BSA B65 gets a new sub-frame. It comes suspended on gaitered 41 mm telescopic forks up front and twin shock absorbers at the rear end which offer preload adjustability. Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm front disc with Brembo twin-piston floating calipers at the front and a 255 mm single disc with a single-piston caliper at the rear end. The brakes are mounted on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR rubbers. With all of this, the bike has a seat height of 820 mm which is 400 mm more than Gold Star.

At heart, the BSA 65 has the familiar 652 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine used on the Gold Star 650. This unit is tuned to produce 45 bhp of power at 6,000 rpm and 55 Nm of torque while revving at 4,000 rpm. It works in conjunction with a 5-speed gearbox. With all of this in place, the bike will be a suitable rival to the Royal Enfield Bear 650 once launched in India.