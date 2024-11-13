BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650; Retro Comparison Review

The BSA Gold Star 650 and the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 are two good-looking motorcycles

You see, what's happening is that almost every two-wheeler manufacturer wants a slice of the segment in which Royal Enfield operates. First came Triumph and Harley with its 400-440 cc motorcycles, Jawa and Yezdi are already eating away at RE's market share, then there's the Hero Mavrick 440 and now the company has to contend with yet other rival and this time, it is BSA. There is no doubting the success that the Interceptor 650 has had for Royal Enfield. But it could very well be a thing of the past because the BSA Gold Star 650 seems to be rather promising. With similar prices, specifications and features, two iconic brands steeped in British heritage, go up against each other. This is going to be a mouthwatering comparison.

BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Design

Both motorcycles epitomise modern classics. Both have a soulful, old-school charm. The Interceptor though has a bit more pop and colour, while the BSA seems as if someone just transported it from the 50s and the 60s to 2024. We love the way both motorcycles look, right from the round headlight, to the tear-drop shaped tank, to the chrome on the BSA and the alloy wheels on the RE. But if we talk about quality, it is the Royal Enfield which has an upper hand. The RE just feels solid and better finished, with decent materials used. The BSA Gold Star has few inconsistencies when it comes to quality, particularly on the metal parts and the welds.

BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Ergonomics

Talking about ergonomics, the Gold Star, it has a relaxed, upright seating position with neutral footpegs and a low seat height of 780 mm. For me at 5 feet 8 inches, it feels nice, but taller riders might find the seating position a little cramped. The seat itself is plush and can handle your daily commute but how it does on a long highway ride is something we are yet to test. The Interceptor immediately feels sportier, compared to the BSA, with a slight forward slant and higher and rear-set footpegs which continue to come in the way of your feet if you want to move the bike using your feet. The seat on the Interceptor has always been uncomfortable, especially on long rides and it continues to be so. Your legs are also closer to the engine which heats up more, thanks to an extra cylinder.

BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Features

Now, the Interceptor gets an LED headlight, a choice between alloy and spoke wheels, while the BSA Gold Star continues to get spoke wheels and a rather weak headlight. Both bikes get twin-pod instrument consoles with a little digital inset although the one on the Royal Enfield looks better, the gap between the two pods on the BSA looks a little off and unfinished. Both bikes get a USB charger but the BSA gets a type C port as well.

BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Engines

Now both motorcycles have near similar displacement and engine output but have a very different approach to performance. One gets a parallel-twin, while the other, is probably the biggest single in India right now, having its origins in the 650 cc Rotax engines used in the BMW Funduros of the old.

BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Performance & Dynamics

After riding both motorcycles, it is evident that the BSA is the peppier and more eager motorcycle of the two. The pull at the bottom end is very strong and 2,500 rpm onwards till 5,000 rpm you get this surge of torque which makes riding this motorcycle quite enjoyable. But being a single, there are vibrations, particularly felt if you rev the engine at higher RPMs. The BSA is happiest between 85 and 100 kmph, post which the vibrations become even more pronounced.

Talking about the RE, the Interceptor makes up by being better at the top end and is significantly smoother. The refinement on that parallel-twin motor is much, much better than on the 650 cc single on the Goldie. One can hold higher speeds on the Interceptor and while it may not be outright quicker than the BSA, the linear power delivery, the smooth fuelling and the lovely exhaust note make it a nicer experience. For long distance touring, we recommend the Interceptor because the parallel-twin engine feels relaxed at higher RPMs.

The 5-speed gearbox on the BSA is slick and the ratios though tall, work well because of the immense torque on offer in the bottom end and mid-range. There is no gear position indicator, but I don't think it will be a problem. Its large-single nature makes it easy to ride in the city, with minimal gear changes. The Interceptor gets a slick 6-speed unit too matching quite nicely with the smooth engine. Both motorcycles get a slipper clutch making it easier to shift gears in a jiffy.

The Brembo callipers on the Goldie give it better stopping power but the ABS is more intrusive. The brakes on the Royal Enfield have less bite and feel a little spongy, compared to the BSA but the ABS has a measured response to panic braking. Coming to the handling, the Interceptor feels more reassuring around a corner at high speeds and is easier to filter through traffic as well. But the Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tyres on the BSA offer slightly better grip.

Coming to the ride quality, well, this is where the BSA falters a bit. The rear suspension on the Gold Star feels bouncy and if you go over a rough patch, you are going to feel all the jolts. It is annoying that a good bike is let down by not so good rear suspension. In comparison, the Interceptor absorbs undulations better and offers a smoother ride, relatively.

BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Pricing

Both motorcycles have a similar starting price, with the BSA Gold Star 650 priced between Rs. 2.99 lakh and Rs. 3.35 lakh while the Royal Enfield Interceptor is priced between Rs. 3.03 lakh and Rs. 3.21 lakh, making the top-spec model of the RE cheaper than the BSA by about Rs. 14,000.

BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Verdict

You know it is difficult to point to one of these motorcycles and say this is the winner because both the BSA Gold Star 650 and the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 are good products and offer a great retro motorcycling experience. The BSA is the peppier and quicker of the two while the Royal Enfield claws back ground with its superior refinement and a relaxed riding experience. Adding to it are a widespread sales and service network and better resale value and that tilts the scales in favour of the Interceptor 650 by the barest of margins.