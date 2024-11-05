EICMA 2024: Royal Enfield Bear 650 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 3.39 Lakh

Deliveries of the RE Bear 650 will begin in November itself

The new Royal Enfield Bear 650 goes on sale in India, with prices starting at Rs. 3.39 lakh, going up to Rs. 3.59 lakh (Ex-showroom, Chennai). It is a highly anticipated motorcycle. The Royal Enfield Bear 650 is a purpose-built scrambler, and is underpinned by the same 650 cc platform as the Interceptor 650. The engine and chassis are the same as that of the Interceptor 650, but the suspension and the wheels are different. The look and feel of the motorcycle is that of the old scramblers from the '60s when road-going motorcycles were stripped to their essentials, had beefed up suspension and went 'scramblin' in the desert or trails.

The RE Bear 650 gets a 19-inch spoked wheel up front along with a 17-inch unit at the rear. Up front the Royal Enfield Scrambler gets a 43 mm Showa USD fork with 130 mm travel. The rear gets a set of new shock absorbers with a travel of 115 mm. The motorcycle has a ground clearance of 184 mm and a seat height of 830 mm, which is the tallest among all the 650 cc models that Royal Enfield has. The Bear 650 gets new MRF Nylorex tyres with block patterns and no, the Bear 650 doesn't get tubeless tyres. Up front the motorcycle gets 320 mm disc and at the rear is a 270 mm disc. The bike has a kerb weight of 216 kg, which is two kg less than that of the Interceptor 650.

Thanks to its scrambler heritage, the Interceptor Bear 650 gets a wide handlebar and the footpegs are placed differently compared to the Interceptor 650. In terms of features, the Bear 650 gets dual-channel but switchable ABS, full LED lighting and the same circular TFT display as the one seen on Himalayan and Guerrilla 450. There is a USB type C charging port as well.

The motorcycle gets the same 648 cc parallel-twin engine which is oil and air-cooled as the Interceptor 650. The engine makes 47 hp at 7,150 rpm and it has a peak torque output of 56.5 Nm at 5,150 rpm. The motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle will be offered in five colours - Wild Honey, Petrol Green, Golden Shadow, Boardwalk White and Two Four Nine. Presently, there are no direct rivals of the Royal Enfield Bear 650. Deliveries of the Bear 650 should begin in November itself, with bookings and test rides beginning from November 10, 2024.