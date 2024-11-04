All-New Royal Enfield Flying Flea Electric C6 Motorcycle Revealed

The Royal Enfield Flying Flea will hit the roads sometime next year

The first ever electric Royal Enfield has landed and it is called the Flying Flea C6. All future electric motorcycles will be launched under the 'Flying Flea' brand, dedicated purely to EVs. The new Flying Flea brand is inspired from the original Royal Enfield Flying Flea motorcycle of the 1940s, which was purpose-built for use during WWII when these machines were airdropped via parachute to provide lightweight and easy-to-use mobility across different terrain. The lightness and agility on the motorcycles of the old is what is said to be offered on the Flying Flea electric motorcycles.

The Flying Flea C6 is a retro-futuristic motorcycles, replete with a round LED headlight and girder forks up front, a piece of equipment that hasn't been used in two-wheelers for a while now. What is interesting is the fact that the overall design and presence of the RE electric bike is diminutive, unlike their petrol-powered motorcycles. Something that is confirmed by the skinny 17-inch tyres on the bike. There is a forged Aluminium frame in play as well.

This can only mean that RE wants this motorcycle to be an urban modern classic electric motorcycle with decent range, that can take on the current crop of electric two-wheelers in the market. The seat height seems to be low, and the rider triangle seems to be comfy and apt for daily commuting.

There will be a two-seater version of the Flying Flea C6 as well. Then you also see the round TFT display as well. The EV also gets cornering ABS and traction control. We expect the Royal Enfield's EV to have a fixed battery, with a range of up to 100-150 km. Expect the motorcycle to have decent power and torque output. All specifications will be revealed at a later date.

India too has a few electric motorcycles on sale such as the Revolt RV 400, Matter Aera 5000, Oben Rorr, Ola Roadster, Raptee T30, Tork Kratos and so on and it will be interesting to see how the Flying Flea C6 is priced, compared to other electric motorcycles in India.