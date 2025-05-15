Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Electric Bike To Launch In 2026

Royal Enfield is preparing to launch its electric motorcycle brand Flying Flea with the first model of its range, C6. Now, the brand has confirmed that this electric two-wheeler will be launched in Q4 of FY 2026, as per ET Auto's report. This will be followed by the introduction of the S6, which will be a completely different product, expanding the lineup. The brand is yet to give some clarity on the operations and dealership network of the new EV brand.



The Flying Flea C6 made its first appearance at EICMA and has since been showcased in India. Additionally, the test mule of the motorcycle has been seen undergoing trials on various occasions. The test mule gave a glimpse of how the machine operates, featuring circular LED lighting that reflects the brand's blend of retro and modern styles. Staying true to its heritage, the motorcycle showcases a slender frame with an aluminium chassis and girder forks, a design reminiscent of vintage bikes. In addition, we can observe the split seat configuration and black alloy wheels.

The bike's streamlined body accommodates a magnesium casing that regulates air flow. The specifications of the bike haven't been disclosed yet. However, we expect it will have a range of approximately 100 km, as it has been tailored for urban environments. To ensure it meets its intended purpose, the manufacturer has prioritized minimizing the machine's weight, keeping it below 100 kg.



In addition to its aesthetics, the producer has also heavily invested in the technology integrated into the bike. It can be considered the most feature-laden motorcycle to emerge from Royal Enfield's production line. It will feature a round touchscreen display that facilitates numerous functions such as voice control, connectivity, and more. To support these features, the company has incorporated Qualcomm's Snapdragon processor. During the unveiling, Mario Alvisi, the Chief Growth Officer for Electric Vehicles at Royal Enfield, asserted that the motorcycle would include the most cutting-edge features.