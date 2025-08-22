Electric Vehicles Exempted From Toll On Mumbai's Atal Setu

Electric vehicles are exempted from paying toll on the Atal Setu (formerly Mumbai Trans Harbour Link or MTHL), India's longest sea bridge, an official said on Friday.

The state Urban Development Department, in a notification on Thursday, said that the exemption will apply to electric four-wheelers and electric buses, including those operated by state transport undertakings and private operators.

The decision taken under provisions of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Tax Act, 1958, is in partial modification of an earlier notification of January 31 this year, which had levied toll on all categories of vehicles using the 21.8-km sea link and its approach roads.

In May this year, the state Home Department decided to extend toll exemption to electric cars and buses running on the Atal Setu in public interest, and Thursday's order operationalises the decision for the Shivaji Nagar and Gavan toll plazas.

The sea bridge, inaugurated in January 2024, connects Sewri in south Mumbai with Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai. It has become a critical arterial road for passenger and commercial traffic.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)