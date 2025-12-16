Slow Progress In Electric Vehicle Charging Infra Despite Multiple Schemes

Despite significant government investments aimed at building a robust electric vehicle (EV) charging network to support the country's shift away from fossil fuels, utilisation of allocated funds has been sluggish.

Under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Phase II scheme, about 31% of the funds allocated towards building Electric Vehicle Public Charging Stations (EVPCS) have not been utilised.

Besides, under the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme, out of the Rs 2,000 crore allocated for EV public charging stations, no money has been spent so far.

The Minister of State for Heavy Industries, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, shared the information in a written reply in Parliament to a question asked by Trinamool Congress MP Shri Deepak (Dev) Adhikari.

These delays highlight challenges in infrastructure rollout, even as EV sales continue to grow rapidly, with over 2.2 million units registered in the past year alone.

The FAME II scheme, which ran from 2019 to 2024 with a total outlay of Rs 11,500 crore, supported the sale of over 16.7 lakh EVs and the sanctioning of 6,862 electric buses. Three oil marketing companies installed 8,932 public charging stations under the programme. However, of the funds specifically earmarked for EVPCS, significant portions remain unspent.

The successor PM E-DRIVE scheme, launched in April 2024 with Rs 10,900 crore, expands support to a wider range of EVs including trucks and ambulances, alongside charging infrastructure. Yet, as the scheme enters its second year, disbursement for charging stations stands at zero.

To bolster domestic manufacturing, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Automobile and Auto Components, approved in 2021 with Rs 25,938 crore, has seen 82 companies approved and incentives disbursed on eligible sales exceeding Rs 32,000 crore. The complementary Production Linked Incentive (PLI) for Advanced Chemistry Cell batteries (Rs 18,100 crore) targets 50 GWh capacity.

Public transport electrification efforts include the PM e-Bus Sewa-Payment Security Mechanism (Rs 3,435 crore), aiming for over 38,000 e-buses, and the Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India.



Nationally, public charging stations have grown to around 29,000 by late 2025, but experts warn that uneven distribution and slow fund utilisation could hamper deeper EV penetration, currently at about 6-7% of total vehicle sales. With annual EV registrations surpassing 2 million, accelerated infrastructure deployment remains critical to reducing vehicular emissions and fossil fuel dependence.