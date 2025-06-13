Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Spotted Testing In Ladakh's Rugged Terrain

Royal Enfield is currently in Ladakh testing its upcoming products. The brand recently shared images of prototypes for its upcoming adventure bikes, the Himalayan 750 and the Himalayan Electric (HIM-E). Additionally, the manufacturer's first electric motorcycle, the C6, part of the Flying Flea sub-brand, has been spotted testing in the challenging conditions of Ladakh. It's worth noting that this electric vehicle was previously seen undergoing tests in an urban environment. This is the first time it has been spotted testing in cold climate conditions.



The Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 debuted at EICMA and has since been showcased in India on several occasions. Moreover, the motorcycle's test mule has been spotted testing at various times. This test mule provided insight into its functionality. It comes featuring circular LED lights that showcase the brand's mix of classic and contemporary designs. Staying true to its legacy, the motorcycle boasts a slim frame with an aluminum chassis and girder forks, reminiscent of classic models. Additionally, the bike features a split seat design and black alloy wheels.

Also Read: Modified Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Is A Grunge 90's Inspired Supermoto



The motorcycle's sleek body incorporates a magnesium casing that optimizes air flow. Although the bike's specifications are not yet revealed, it is anticipated to have a range of about 100 km, as it has been designed for urban settings. To fulfill its intended function, the manufacturer has focused on reducing the bike's weight to under 100 kg.



Beyond its visual appeal, the manufacturer has significantly invested in the technology present in the bike. It is being regarded as the most feature-rich motorcycle to come from Royal Enfield's production. It is set to include a round touchscreen display that allows for various functionalities such as voice commands and connectivity. To support these advanced features, the company has integrated Qualcomm's Snapdragon processor. During the launch event, Mario Alvisi, the Chief Growth Officer for Electric Vehicles at Royal Enfield, emphasized that this motorcycle would include the latest and most advanced features.

Image Source- Autocar