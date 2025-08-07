Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Launch Sooner Than Expected- Exec Reveals New Details

Royal Enfield is working on the development of the Himalayan 750; it's no secret. Until now, the motorcycle has been spotted testing on multiple occasions and has even been taken to Ladakh by top officials of the brand. After the revelation, as many might have already suspected, the motorcycle is already in its final stages of development and might move ahead to the production line soon.

Now, the aforementioned speculation has been confirmed by Royal Enfield's Global Head of Product Strategy and Industrial Design, Mark Wells, in an interaction with MotorcycleNews. "We're well into the process. I'm not giving you a date, but it's (the prototype on test in the Himalayas) more than an early prototype. We're moving towards production," the website quoted Wells.

While the launch timeline of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 is still unknown, Mark Wells shared a few other details. He also confirmed that the bigger model will be on sale alongside the existing Himalayan 450. Additionally, the brand does not have any plans to make any significant changes to the single-cylinder motorcycle.

Steve Everitt, Lead Designer at Royal Enfield, confirmed to Motorcyclenews that the bike will be more powerful than other models of the brand, and the engine capacity of the motorcycle will be 100 cc more. It will have a larger bore and stroke compared to the 650s.

The report also revealed that the bike will still have a road-focused design and orientation. The power extracted from the bigger engine will be controlled by a more effective braking system consisting of double discs, as seen in the spy shots. It will also have a 19-inch front wheel to go with the setup.

While the development of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 is in full swing, the brand is also working on the development of multiple other models. The list includes more bikes based on the 750 cc platform, along with electric motorcycles under the new sub-brand Flying Flea.