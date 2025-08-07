New Yezdi Roadster Teased Ahead Of August 12 Debut

Yezdi is gearing up for the launch of its new motorcycle in India on August 12. While the brand has teased its upcoming offering, the previously spotted test mule of the Yezdi motorcycle suggests that it is going to be the new Yezdi Roadster. The teaser image shared by the brand on social media spots newly designed LED headlights. Here's what we can expect from the upcoming Yezdi Roadster.

The soon-to-be-launched Yezdi Roadster is expected to carry forward the updated engine, seen on the recently launched Yezdi Adventure. It will liley get the 334cc, OBD-2B and E20 compliant engine that is capable of pushing out a peak power and torque output of 29.6 bhp and 29.9 Nm.

The recently teased shows that the Roadster will get a newly designed LED headlight. However, the previously spied test mule suggests that the new Yezdi Roadster has undergone some major noticeable design changes. These revisions can be seen in the form of a new design for the turn indicators and the tail section. Additionally, the test mule seems to have chopped fenders on the rear end. Furthermore, the pillion seems to be smaller compared to the outgoing version. All of this contributes to giving it a cruiser-like design.

New Yezdi Roadster Spied

While the brand has been tight-lipped about the features, it is likely to get a host of feature updates. This will also add up to a premium price of the motorcycle as compared to its outgoing model.