2025 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Vs Yezdi Roadster Comparison: Specs, Price And More

Royal Enfield has rolled out the 2025 Meteor 350 in India, priced at Rs 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Just a month earlier, Yezdi introduced the updated Roadster. With both cruisers now revamped and competing in the same segment, the rivalry between the two has intensified. Here is a comparison between the 2025 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and the Yezdi Roadster, which might help in an easy consideration.

2025 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Vs Yezdi Roadster: Specs

The 2025 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is powered by the popular 349cc air-cooled J-series engine, mated with a 5-speed gearbox. This power mill delivers a max power of 20.2 hp at 6100 rpm and a max torque of 27 Nm at 4000 rpm.

2025 Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Meanwhile, the 2025 Yezdi Roadster derives its power from the 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, joined with a 6-speed gearbox. It delivers a peak power and torque output of 28.7 hp and 29 Nm, respectively.

2025 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Vs Yezdi Roadster: Features

The updated Royal Enfield Meteor 350 includes LED headlamps, tripper pod, LED turn indicators, USB Type-C fast-charging port, assist-and-slip clutch, and adjustable levers. It must be noted that the Fireball and Stellar variants get the LED headlamps and tripper pod as standard, while the Meteor 350 Supernova and Aurora variants come with adjustable levers as a standard offering.

2025 Yezdi Roadster

Talking about the Yezdi Roadster, it misses out on features like the analogue cluster and gets a TFT unit. Meanwhile, it also misses out on the turn-by-turn navigation feature, and the USB port is offered as an accessory.

2025 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Vs Yezdi Roadster: Price

The 2025 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is available at a starting price of Rs 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Here is a detailed list of Meteor 350 variants and their prices:

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Variant Price Fireball Rs 1,95,762 Stellar Rs 2,03,419 Stellar Rs 1,99,990 Aurora Rs 2,06,290 Supernova Rs 2,15,883

On the other hand, the Yezdi Roadster is tagged at a starting price of Rs 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Here is a list of variant-wise prices of the Roadster: