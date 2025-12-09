Review: Royal Enfield Phoenix Riding Jacket

Royal Enfield's Phoenix riding jacket, launched earlier in 2025, has been our go-to gear for the past six months. This premium jacket isn't just about looks, we've paired it with multiple motorcycles across diverse climates and terrains, clocking over 5,000 kilometres on two wheels. From breezy highway runs in summers to Delhi's chill weather, the Phoenix has been a companion of all seasons without compromising on style. Its premium build, thoughtful ventilation, and snug fit make long rides a breeze, while the rugged design ensures durability for the miles ahead. After half a year of living with it, it's time to discuss what's good and what could have been better.

The Royal Enfield Phoenix jacket looks upmarket with its dark, premium finish and smart mix of leather and fabric. While the brand positions it as an urban riding jacket, I've worn it daily and even on weekend highway runs - and it hasn't disappointed. The fit and finish feel top-notch, and the quality of materials speaks for itself. Comfort and protection are clearly priorities here, but there's one thing you'll notice the moment you pick it up: Weight. This is easily one of the heaviest jackets I've tested lately, thanks to the Titanium Metal Sliders on the shoulders. They add a reassuring layer of protection, but also extra heft.

The leather panels on the shoulders, elbows, and neck, paired with titanium sliders are high on abrasion resistance. Constructed from leather and polyester mesh, it feels durable and premium from the moment you put it on. However, summer rides might be challenging - the leather restricts airflow, making the jacket sweaty and uncomfortable in extreme heat. I avoided it during peak summer months, but once October rolled in with cooler weather, the Phoenix truly came into its own. Through crisp autumn rides and chilly December mornings, paired with warm inners, it felt reassuring and snug.

Certified to CE CLASS AA standards, it offers protection suitable for urban rides as well as touring. The jacket features reflective panels on the elbows, chest, and back, enhancing night-time visibility without compromising its sleek look. For impact protection, Royal Enfield equips the Phoenix with Ergo Protech CE Level 2 armours at the shoulders and elbows, and a Safe Tech CE Level 2 back protector. Adjustable waist straps with snap buttons allow for a tailored fit. The only downside? It's available exclusively in black-personally, a brown option would have been a great addition. That said, whether you're cruising on a classic or tackling highways on an adventure tourer, the Phoenix pairs perfectly with riding denims, making it a versatile choice for riders who value safety, durability, and understated style.

Priced at Rs 19,999, the Phoenix sits on the premium side, but it blends style, safety, and durability seamlessly - making it a solid choice for riders who value protection with a touch of class.