"Severely Dehydrated" Newborn Baby Found Beside Dead Mother In Phoenix, Rescued

A newborn baby was rescued by Phoenix police officers after being left alone in an apartment with the mother's body for several days. On Friday, the Phoenix Police Department revealed details with an emotional video posted on Facebook. The incident occurred on May 14, 2025.

The baby was found severely dehydrated, malnourished and "clinging to life". However, after receiving medical attention, the baby is expected to make a full recovery.

Officers responded to a wellness check call after concerned neighbours reported not seeing the mother or baby for days and noticed packages piling up outside the apartment.

Police broke into the apartment and found the baby wrapped in a blanket on the bed, while the mother's body was on the floor. Bodycam footage captured the moment officers discovered the baby, with one officer saying, "The baby's here, dude. And the baby's still alive."

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the mother's cause and manner of death, with the Medical Examiner's office involved. The Department of Child Safety is also working with authorities to ensure the baby's safety.

Sergeant Brian Bower praised the officers' quick actions, stating that if they hadn't provided immediate aid, the baby may not have survived much longer. He also commended the observant neighbour who called for help.

"Officers quickly got the infant help, and the baby was taken to a nearby hospital to recover. The baby was taken to the hospital in critical condition. We are happy to report, the infant's condition has improved greatly, and they're expected to survive," the post added.

Social media users highlighted the importance of community

"Thank God they were able to save that infant. I hate to think how afraid it must've been during that time. Starving and not feeling mama's touch and not knowing why. shout out to the neighbor for staying aware and looking out for their community," one user said.

While another weighed in on the lack of support for the new mother, saying, "The fact that this new mother had zero support around her tells me that community might have saved her. Living in isolation is not what we were meant to be doing people. Especially new mothers."