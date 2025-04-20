Florida Shooter Phoenix Ikner's Cop Stepmother Taught Him How To Handle Guns

The 20-year-old Florida State University (FSU) student accused of opening fire on campus Thursday was taught how to handle guns by his sheriff deputy stepmother, officials confirmed.

Phoenix Ikner, the suspect behind the midday shooting - that killed two and injured six - near FSU's busy student union building, is the stepson of Leon County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jessica Ikner. Authorities said Ikner had access to one of her firearms, which he brought to campus on the day of the attack.

"That was one of the weapons that was found at the scene," Leon County Sheriff Walter McNeil said, as per The NY Post.

The sheriff's office also confirmed that Phoenix Ikner had been taught how to handle firearms by Deputy Ikner. "His family exposed him to safety as it relates to utilising firearms," a department spokeswoman said, as per The NY Post. Another spokesperson, Javonni Hampton, added that Phoenix Ikner learned to handle guns from his stepmother.

The firearm used in the attack was a pistol Jessica Ikner had kept for personal use after the department upgraded its service weapons - a common practice, officials added. She is described by the department as a "model employee" with 18 years of service. Following the incident, she has taken a leave of absence.

The shooting sent the FSU campus into lockdown. Students were ordered to shelter in place as first responders rushed to the scene. Video footage showed a man shooting at people who were running for cover on the campus lawn.

"Everyone just started running out of the student union," said a witness. "About a minute later, we heard about eight to 10 gunshots."

FSU officials confirmed that the two people killed were not students. Their identities have not yet been released. The suspect was shot by responding officers and taken to a hospital. He is now stable.

Phoenix Ikner was also a former member of the Sheriff's Youth Advisory Council, a program designed to give local youth a voice in community policing efforts. "It was an opportunity for youth in our community to express any concerns they had about crime prevention and safety," Hampton said.

The motive behind the shooting remains unknown.