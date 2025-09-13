2025 Yezdi Roadster Review: 2.0 Is Ready To Ride On Emotions

Mysore/Coorg: The best way to understand a motorcycle is to ride it as much as you can. We did. We rode the updated Yezdi Roadster on the highways, through the coffee estates, spotted Tibetan settlements in the South, and sipped fresh coconut. Experiencing the Roadster up and down the hills, making our way through Mysore traffic to the hills of Coorg was a wholesome journey. Is the Yezdi Roadster 2.0 the 'modern classic' motorcycle you are looking for? The answer, I assume, would be clear by the end of the review:

Yezdi Roadster Engine: Evolution

​The 334-cc, alpha-2 engine is now the heart of the matter, which has remapped fueling, new engine internals, and reworked exhaust routing. The single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which also powers Adventure, generates 29.1 horsepower and 29.6 Nm. The rear sprocket is bigger than before with two extra teeth. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Yezdi Roadster Performance: Likeable

​Open the throttle, and it instantly feels smoother and nicer than before. The Roadster purrs loudly, thanks to the absence of a DB killer. In isolation, the exhaust sounds mellifluous. Add road noise, traffic, honking, the loud exhaust may cause a headache. The refinement is worked on, and it does feel less harsh and vibey. Mid-range performance is strong, and Roaster sails effortlessly between 4,500 and 6,500 rpm. Revving it further, the rider needs to deal with the vibrations on the footpegs and handlebars.

There are two ride modes: Power and Eco/Road. The latter restricts the piston oscillations to 6,500 rpm. More for the cities, it is an attempt to extract more mileage. The Power mode appears far more engaging and allows you to ride at full chat. The fueling could still be worked on. Once in a while, the throttle loses a pulse, and it feels abrupt on the fly. The clutch is manageable, but may feel heavy in stop-and-go traffic. A bigger sprocket means the gearing is tweaked, and the engine feels less strained in crawling motion.

Yezdi Roadster Ride and Handling: Hit And Miss

​The Roadster is a long motorcycle with an 18-inch front wheel. The handlebars are flat and wide, and the footpegs are neutral-set. The riding ergonomics are suitable for highway, and the silhouette is Instagram-worthy. On the flipside, the 1440 mm-long wheelbase and larger front wheel restricts agility in the streets. Flickability in traffic, especially against its prime rivals - RE Hunter and Triumph Speed T4 - the Roadster does feel slow to react.

Out on the highways, though, the Roadster is smart, assured, and sticks to the tarmac. The rear tire offers more grip, thanks to a larger section (130 to 150). The company has also moved to a radial rear tire. The brakes are enabled with dual-channel ABS, and the bite feels sharp and provides good feedback on the levers. Classic Legends should have considered reach adjustability for the clutch and brake levers.

The brand says it has worked on the suspension internals. Roadster rides on front telescopic and twin-coil shocks at the rear. While the firm set up helps the Roadster to ride confidently at triple-digit speeds, bad roads and undulations feel uncomfortable. The rear springs feel bouncy at low speeds, and damping rates should be reworked.

Yezdi Roadster Design: Dramatic

The Roadster looks dramatic, screams stylish, and there is a marked improvement in fit and finish levels. The pillion seat is a squeeze, lacking in room. There are a whole host of accessories to choose from. The dual exhaust pipes are long and give a distinct appeal. The round LED headlamps appear a size or two smaller than they should be.

The GST 2.0 helps Roadster's pricing. A Rs 17,000 price cut, it now retails at Rs 1.93 lakh (ex-showroom). Yezdi Roadster