Norton Drops New Clues For Upcoming Motorcycle In Latest Teaser: Watch

Norton, the UK-based motorcycle brand owned by TVS, has its plate full working on its upcoming model. While the engineers work on the development of the new motorcycle, they conduct various tests in different conditions. The social media team is working on creating hype around the launch of the new machine. The latest teaser released by the brand in the form of a short video clip gives a hint at what is cooking in Norton's office. Although it reveals very little, keeping most details in the shadows.

Analysing the details of the video clip, it is hard to pinpoint the exact details considering the vague nature of the teaser. So much so that it is hard to say what part of the bike has been shown in the video. It can either be the fairing or the infills around the frame of the machine. However, the voiceover in the background of the video hints that it is not a small-capacity commuter; instead, it might be one of the top-spec machines of the brand.

Also Read: KTM 160 Duke Teased For India; Launch Likely Soon

Specifically, in the video, the person can be heard saying, "packaging is very tight." Along with statements like, "the size of the frame and the amount of components and the size of the engine that fits in." All of these statements hint at a big-bore machine. Things lean even more in this direction, considering the fact that the Norton V4 has been recently spied testing with TVS Motor Company's MD, Sudarshan Venu, in the saddle.

If indeed it's the Norton V4, we can expect it to have a 1,200 cc V4 engine with changes in its details. Furthermore, it might get a full suite of electronics with multiple riding modes, traction, control, cornering ABS, and more.

While the details remain to be confirmed, Norton will take its sweet time to fully reveal the motorcycle. It will remain under the veil until November 4, and probably be revealed using the opportunity at the EICMA in Milan.