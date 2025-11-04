Norton Manx R, Manx, Atlas, And Atlas GT Make Debut At EICMA 2025

Norton Motorcycles, the TVS-backed British brand, has returned to the market with the unveiling of four new motorcycles. The pack is led by a fully-homologated V4-powered Manx model, joined by Atlas adventure motorcycles representing the brand in the middle-weight category with 585 cc parallel-twin engines. Additionally, the brand has confirmed the plans to unveil two new motorcycles in the future, which will likely be urban scramblers with parallel twin engines.

Norton Manx

The Norton Manx houses a newly developed 1,200 cc V4 liquid-cooled engine, aiming to establish the brand in the superbike market. Kicking out 206 hp of power at 11,500 rpm and 128 Nm of peak torque while revving at 9,000 rpm. The unit comes paired with a six-speed constant mesh transmission with a slipper clutch and up/down quickshifter.

The bike is based on a new chassis with a single cast frame, which the brand claims is for real-world road conditions. Joining it is a single-sided swingarm, which is connected to a 17-inch carbon fiber wheel wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa V4SP tires. All of this brings the dry weight of the motorcycle to 204 kg. However, the naked Manx variant comes with a more aggressive steering angle.

Norton Manx R

Suspension comes in the form of 43 mm Marzochhi USD forks and a monoshock at the rear end. These offer electronic adjustment for compression and rebound damping. The brand offers the rider the option of changing the suspension system while riding for different road conditions. Braking is the responsibility of Brembo Hypure monobloc calipers biting on a 330 mm disc at the front and a 245 mm disc brake at the rear.

On the side of tech, the bike gets an 8-inch TFT instrument cluster, which offers Bluetooth connectivity for media control. The screen helps the rider to operate electronic aids, which include ride modes, traction control, slide control, launch control, hill start support, and more. The list of features also includes Keyless ignition, heated grips, daytime running lights, and live tracking.

Norton Atlas

Joining the Manx motorcycles are the Atlas and Atlas GT. The middle-weight adventure motorcycles use a 585 cc parallel-twin engine. More details of the bike are yet to be revealed. But we can tell that the bike will be available with spoke wheels, with the option of cast wheels. Additionally, the motorcycle will come with projector LED headlights, an 8-inch touchscreen TF screen, rider aids, and cruise control. The list of features also includes keyless ignition, heated grips, and heated seats.