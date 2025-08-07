KTM 160 Duke Teased For India; Launch Likely Soon

KTM Indian recently eliminated the entry-level 125 Duke from its model lineup in the country. The bike is supposed to be replaced by the relatively bigger 160 Duke. Now, the brand teased a new bike which is likely to be the aforementioned entrl-level Duke. The latest member of the Duke family will be launched in August. Unlike the 125 Duke, the 160 Duke will not be a global product and will be aimed at the domestic market.

The motorcycle with the Austrian manufacturer's name on it will be aimed at capitalizing on the popularity of the 160-200 cc segment. Once launched, it will compete against models like the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Yamaha MT-15, Honda CB Hornet 2.0, and others in the segment. However, pricing will be an important factor considering the competitive nature of this segment. This becomes even more crucial because the 160 Duke will be the stepping stone in the Duke family.

Also Read: 2025 Triumph Speed 400 Prices Hiked; Here's How Much It Costs Now

The previous entry-gate into the Duke lineup before the 160 Duke was the 125 Duke, which was discontinued because of low sales. In which the pricing of the motorcycle probably played a crucial role. Hence, this time, the brand has to get it right to ensure that the new bike finds buyers.

The details of the KTM 160 Duke are not yet known. However, we can expect a 160 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. This unit will likely have an output of around 20 hp. Furthermore, the hardware will likely be borrowed from the 200 Duke to keep intact the KTM characteristics.

The bike is also expected to have the typical characteristics of the Duke family, with the same streetfighter design and long headlamp. It might also get a digital instrument cluster, enabling various features like Bluetooth connectivity and more.