2025 Triumph Speed 400 Prices Hiked; Here's How Much It Costs Now

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the Thruxton 400 in the Indian market. It is the latest model of the brand based on the 400 cc platform. Right around the launch of the cafe racer, the two-wheeler manufacturer has revised the prices of the 2025 Speed 400. The roadster has seen an upward revision of Rs 4,177, bringing its price to Rs 2,50,551 compared to the previous Rs 2.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new price comes without any changes to the motorcycle. It continues to have the same design with the same colour options, including Racing Yellow, Pearl Metallic White, Phantom Black, and Racing Red. Additionally, the bike continues to have the same mechanical parts without any revisions. In other words, it still gets the adjustable brake and clutch levers.

Powering the Triumph Speed 400 is the same 398 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, which produces 39 hp of power at 8,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque while revving at 6,500 rpm. This unit is paired with a six-speed gearbox and comes with an assist and slipper clutch. With all of this, the bike continues to compete against models like Harley Davidson X400, KTM 390 Duke, and others.

Meanwhile, the recently launched Triumph Thruxton 400 comes at Rs 2.74 lakh (ex-showroom). It has the same unit as the Speed 400. However, it has been retuned to produce 42 hp of power and 37 Nm of peak torque. This makes it the fifth motorcycle based on the 400 cc platform, following the Speed 400, Speed T4, Scrambler 400 X, and Scrambler 400 XC.

Furthermore, the bike gets cafe racer specific design elements, including the semi-fairing, clip-on handlebars with bar-end mirrors, and revisions to alter the rider triangle to make it more committed for a sporty stance.