Triumph Speed 400 And Scrambler 400 Offered With Discounts Of Rs. 10,000

Triumph Motorcycles India showcased the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 for the first time about a year ago and to celebrate the first anniversary of these two motorcycles, the company is offering a discount of Rs. 10,000 on both bikes. The other reason for celebration is the fact that Triumph has sold over 50,000 units of both motorcycles combined across 50 countries. The discount will be offered only till the end of July 2024.

When the Speed 400 was first launched, it was launched with a Rs. 10,000 discounts, at a price of Rs. 2.23 lakh. The current price of the motorcycle, without the discount is Rs. 2.34 lakh (ex-showroom). The Scrambler 400 X is priced at Rs. 2.64 lakh (ex-showroom). Triumph, in partnership with Bajaj Auto, currently has over 90 dealerships, up from 15 dealerships in 2023, across 70 cities in India. The massive expansion program has also contributed greatly to the success of these two models, along with competitive pricing, solid performance and excellent quality.

Both motorcycles get the same 398 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine making 39.5 bhp at 8,500 rpm along with peak torque of 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The Speed 400 is a beautiful modern classic, a retro roadster while the Scrambler 400 X, as the name suggests, is a scrambler with a retro design.