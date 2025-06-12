Modified Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Is A Grunge 90's Inspired Supermoto

Royal Enfield designed the Guerrilla 450 as a roadster, mostly for urban use. But it seems like the enthusiasts out there want more from the motorcycle and are expanding its territories with modifications. One of these examples is the SM450 Urban Guerrilla, which has been developed by the joint efforts of Ryan Roadkill and custom house Sticky's Speed Shop. Their work is being showcased at multiple events.

The bike, based on the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, instantly grabs attention with a striking combination of white, pink, and purple. These colours are even seen on the seat, handlebars, shock absorbers, and alloy wheels. There is also some use of yellow, highlighting the "450" on the side of the bike. With this, the modifications have completely changed the appearance of the bike to make it look like a supermoto with a high-beak square, headlight, and more.

To go with the appearance, the engine has been blacked out, highlighted even more by the contrasting white frame. There is also a pink Royal Enfield logo, which stands out because of the black engine case. Along with the looks, the 452 cc single-cylinder engine has also received mechanical changes to extract more performance. It now gets a new intake and throttle body paired with a high-exit full exhaust system. The 90's reference mentioned earlier.

Image Source- Motorcyclenews

In this unit, the standard rear suspension mounting points have been removed. Furthermore, the tailpiece has been replaced, which provides space for the single-piece seat, which looks like a reshaped unit from the 1987 Yamaha YZ125. The list of new parts goes on with the presence of a billet swingarm.

Image Source- Motorcyclenews

The shock has now been replaced by Ohlins and fits into position due to a redesigned lower linkage and adjustable dog bones. Up front, there are conventionally mounted WP forks, covered by the earlier mentioned pink gaiters, which lead down to an Excel supermoto rim with a Talon hub in purple, complemented by a single Hel disc brake configuration.