Royal Enfield CEO Tests Upcoming Himalayan 750 And Himalayan EV; Pics

Royal Enfield has been working on expanding its motorcycle lineup with the addition of new products. It's no secret, two new models on the list are the Himalayan 750 and the Himalayan Electric (also known as the HIM-E). Until now, both of these motorcycles have only been seen in the spy shots. Now, Royal Enfield has officially teased these motorcycles while revealing the ongoing tests in the Himalayan range. It is to be noted that these units seem to be very close to their production form, and are being tested by top bosses at RE, including CEO B. Govindarajan.

Based on the pictures, it seems like the Royal Enfield team is leaving no stones unturned, putting the motorcycles through the tough off-road test at the Khardung La Pass in Ladakh. While the manufacturer shared the pictures of both motorcycles on social media, they still did not reveal official names or any details of the products. Furthermore, most of the design details of both units have also been kept under the veil as the units were covered in camouflage.

The bigger Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 will likely have a 750 cc engine, which is expected to put out around 50-55 hp of power, while the torque rating will also see a bump. Meanwhile, the design language will be very similar to the 450 cc version with changes in the dimensions and a few details. It is also expected to have a better suspension setup with more travel. They are also likely to offer adjustability.

Meanwhile, the Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric (HIM-E) is likely to be much closer to its 450 cc ICE cousin. Although the design will have its differences because of the change in the powertrain. Furthermore, we can expect it to be a bit more sophisticated in terms of features. All of this will likely result in a bigger number on the price tag.